"Me too." - WWE Superstar responds to fan tweet about working with John Cena

WWE Superstar MVP took to social media to respond to a fan's post, wishing he could work with John Cena.

It is currently John Cena month in WWE, with the company celebrating The Cenation Leader's 20-year anniversary with the promotion. He will make his much-awaited return on the June 27th edition of RAW to join the festivities.

The episode of RAW, set to be broadcast from Laredo, Texas, takes place exactly 20 years after Cena's main roster debut. As Cena's return looms closer, he is a big talking point among WWE fans.

However, one star that Cena never crossed paths with is former Hurt Business member MVP. Clearly disappointed with not seeing their dream match, a fan took to social media to note that she wished the veteran worked with John. Montel resoundingly agreed to the post, responding with "me too!" in his tweet.

The 48-year-old is currently managing Omos on the red brand after betraying his former stablemate, Bobby Lashley.

What was the fan response to MVP's John Cena tweet?

The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on MVP's post about Cena.

With Cena coming back on RAW, one fan suggested that the former United States Champion release the tracks that the two apparently recorded together.

Dan Young @Youngy54 @The305MVP Hey, when Cena’s back on RAW next week, how about asking him about maybe releasing those songs you did together way back? @The305MVP Hey, when Cena’s back on RAW next week, how about asking him about maybe releasing those songs you did together way back? 👀

Another user called MVP the greatest United States Champion in history.

Owen O’Rourke @Owen39726290 @The305MVP We all know the greatest United States champion ever would win @The305MVP We all know the greatest United States champion ever would win

One fan referenced a storyline that the veteran and Cena featured in for a WWE video game.

A user claimed it was hard to believe a match between MVP and Cena never happened.

Another fan noted that, with Cena's impending return, WWE had five days to make the match happen.

LVL1 @LVL1DLC



Let's make it happ'n cap'n! @The305MVP Well we got *checks watch* five days to set it up.Let's make it happ'n cap'n! @The305MVP Well we got *checks watch* five days to set it up.Let's make it happ'n cap'n!

It will be interesting to see what happens when The Cenation Leader returns to Monday Night RAW. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

