WWE Superstar who retired due to injury recalls what the backstage impact of his match against Rey Mysterio was

Rey Mysterio is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year for his inspiring WWE career. Retired superstar Tyson Kidd has now pointed out how Rey Mysterio impacted his career.

Tyson Kidd was seen as one of the stars in WWE with the most potential at one point. However, he never wrestled again due to a tragic injury, where he took a botched muscle buster from Samoa Joe.

Kidd's spinal cord injury came during a dark match on RAW. WWE originally stated that he would be out of action for more than a year. In the end, though, it proved career-ending. Kidd said that only 5% of people survived his injury, and he had 16 staples, four screws, and a rod inserted into his neck. Since then, he has become a full-time WWE producer.

On Twitter, a fan looked back on a match that had taken place 13 years back, where Rey Mysterio defeated Tyson Kidd. The latter retweeted it, saying that he was very proud of the match and that Mysterio had given him everything on that occasion.

"I am very proud of this match! Rey gave me everything that night, it really helped open a lot of eyes backstage. I’m always grateful and indebted to Rey for that one!" Kidd wrote.

Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony could see an assault, according to Teddy Long

Teddy Long spoke about Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

He said that Dominik's rivalry with Mysterio could see the son attack the father at the ceremony.

"Let's hope that's how it goes, but maybe in the Hall of Fame, like Bill [Apter] said, there's never been an interaction like that. It's always been run pretty smooth. But you know, if it was me, I'd have Dominik drop him in the Hall of Fame right on his feet. But they may take it more seriously now and kind of leave it out, but old school now, that's how you make a WrestleMania match really mean something!" (4:03-4:31)

This would be a momentous use of the ceremony by WWE, as they are known for breaking kayfabe and not having anything to do with other shows.

Do you see Rey being attacked by Dominik at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes