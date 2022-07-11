WWE Superstar retired due to injury recalls Owen Hart's impact on his career

WWE Superstar turned producer Tyson Kidd (real-life TJ Wilson) recently recalled a trip with the late Owen Hart that piqued his interest in the wrestling industry.

Hart was a prominent superstar in the late 80s and early 90s. In addition to WWE, the Canadian Superstar was also associated with WCW, Stampede, and NJPW throughout his career. He was also a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a European Champion.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Natalya shared how Owen Hart once asked Kidd to be his guest at WrestleMania and how it changed the latter's life.

Tyson Kidd responded to the interview by calling the trip "eye-opening." He also recalled how Owens flew Kidd to International Incident four months later and how it was the latter's first time in a WWE ring.

"This trip was so amazing and so eye opening for me at 15. Owen was so great! He flew me to International Incident 4 months later-which would be my first time in a WWE rin," Wilson wrote.

Natalya shared how Owen Hart assisted Tyson Kidd's career

Third-generation superstar Natalya continues her family's legacy in WWE.

In a recent emotional interaction with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, the WWE Superstar recalled Hart's impact and motivation on her husband's career.

"TJ was so thin, he was just poor growing up. Imagine Owen Hart buying you a first-class ticket to be his guest at WrestleMania? It's just those things that like, Owen would never know what TJ would become in WWE but TJ fought through so many things because of a moment like that with somebody like Owen Hart believing in him," she said.

Check out the video below:

Natalya also shared how selfless her uncle was and the crucial role he played in influencing her career too. Hart had an impressive tenure in the industry before he tragically passed away in May 1999 due to an incident at WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view.

