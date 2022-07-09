Natalya shares her favorite memory of Owen Hart and how he helped a former WWE star

Natalya has told a wonderful story about Owen Hart and his generosity having an impact on her husband's life.

She joined WWE in 2007 and has been a key member of WWE's women's division. The two-time Women's Champion recently had a title shot at WWE Money In The Bank. She fell short but took Ronda Rousey to the limit. Liv Morgan then took advantage and cashed in on a weakened Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, she was asked if she had a favorite memory of Owen Hart growing up. She stated how he once helped her husband TJ Wilson (formerly known as Tyson Kidd in WWE) at a time when he had nothing. Her husband grew up poor and Owen Hart took him to WrestleMania as his guest. She noted that TJ used moments like that as motivation throughout his career:

"TJ was so thin, he was just poor growing up. Imagine Owen Hart buying you a first-class ticket to be his guest at WrestleMania? It's just those things that like, Owen would never know what TJ would become in WWE but TJ fought through so many things because of a moment like that with somebody like Owen Hart believing in him." [1:33 - 1:54]

"He flew this kid first-class to WrestleMania, a kid who didn't have shoes or food in the fridge."



TJ has since retired from in-ring competition but remains in WWE as a producer.

Natalya on her favorite memory of Owen Hart

Ariel Helwani thanked Natalya on Twitter for sharing the story and Natalya responded. She explained that it is her favorite memory of Owen because it is a great example of how selfless he was:

"Thanks @arielhelwani. It's my favorite memory of Owen because it really embodied how much Owen gave back with zero in return. Always helping those who really needed it the most. It's inspired us to give back, always pay it forward".

The Queen of Harts also disclosed that a WWE Hall of Famer wrestled with a broken neck during the latter stages of his career during the interview. You can read more here.

