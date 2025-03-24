WWE Superstar to return to another promotion for the first time in 144 days

Under the leadership of Triple H, WWE has opened its borders. Superstars from other promotions are now being given opportunities with the company, and the same goes for WWE talents. Recently, it was announced that one of the company's stars will be returning to another promotion.

This return comes after 144 days, as NXT star Karmen Petrovic is all set to wrestle for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. The 29-year-old last appeared at Bloodsport XII on November 24, 2024, where she faced and defeated Sumie Sakai by TKO.

Now, Josh Barnett himself has announced that Petrovic is ready to return at Bloodsport XIII, which is scheduled for April 17, 2025. She will join WWE Superstars Karrion Kross, Natalya, and Pete Dunne, all of whom are also scheduled to appear at the event.

As of now, Karmen Petrovic's role at Bloodsport XIII has not been confirmed. Although she will likely wrestle in another match, her opponent and all other details regarding her appearance remain uncertain.

It will be interesting to see what Petrovic does at Bloodsport XIII, and whether her on-screen romantic interest, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, will be joining her.

Karmen Petrovic and fellow WWE Superstar Ashante "Thee" Adonis seem to be having problems

As mentioned above, Karmen Petrovic is in an on-screen romantic relationship with Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The two have been working together for a few months now, but recently their relationship appears to have hit a wall.

Last week on WWE NXT, Petrovic faced Jacy Jayne in what ended up being a losing effort. At one point during the match, Ashante "Thee" Adonis offered Petrovic a steel chair, hoping she would use it on Jayne. He wanted revenge for what had happened to him the previous week.

However, Petrovic had none of it and threw the chair away. Shortly after, Jayne took advantage and picked up the win. Later, in a backstage segment featuring Jaida Parker, the two stars were seen arguing in the background.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship progresses. Will they stay together, or will they break up? Only time will tell.

