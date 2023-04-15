WWE Superstar returns after 5 months to get a destructive win on SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to in-ring action on WWE programming after 82 days to get a destructive win over Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown.

Since Triple H took over creative control of WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura has been absent from WWE television. While he has wrestled consistently on House Shows and Live Events, he has seldom wrestled in televised matches.

However, his last match took place on January 22 of this year at a House Show when he teamed up with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium.

However, after 82 days, Nakamura finally returned to WWE programming with a bout against Madcap Moss on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The match started with Moss charging at Nakamura. However, he soon proved no match for the King of Strong Style as Nakamura comfortably put Madcap Moss. Shinsuke put Moss away with a Kinshasa in just a couple of minutes, making a statement in the process.

Following the match, Madcap Moss tried to attack Shinsuke Nakamura but the former Intercontinental Champion got the better of him using an arm bar. It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a feud between the two men.

What did you make of Shinsuke Nakamura's return? Sound off in the comments section.

