WWE Superstar returns to Twitter despite backlash from fans

Several days after deleting his Twitter account, WWE Superstar Ridge Holland is back on the online platform.

Holland received plenty of criticism and hate from fans online after Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury during their match on SmackDown last Friday. It happened during tag team action between The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly.

As previously reported, Prince apparently separated his shoulder after taking The Pounce from Holland. The Pretty Deadly member landed directly on his shoulder, which caused the injury. The online backlash was too much for the Brawling Brutes member, who had to delete his Twitter account.

However, the 35-year-old WWE Superstars is back on Twitter after taking a few days off from toxic fans. He shared a photo of him and Kit Wilson wrestling on SmackDown.

Some fans have called Ridge out for being an unsafe worker. Prince was the second superstar who suffered an injury involving him in the past two years. Big E sustained a broken neck last year after receiving a belly-to-back suplex from Holland.

Still no official statement from WWE regarding Elton Prince's injury

WWE has yet to comment or give an update about Elton Prince's injury. PW Insider first reported that Prince suffered a separated shoulder. However, there's still no word regarding how long he'll be out of action.

Prince brushed off the injury while appearing on SmackDown LowDown despite wearing a sling. The former NXT star claimed he should be good to go after taking a few weeks off to rest his shoulder.

Pretty Deadly was recently drafted to SmackDown, they were featured regularly on television and formed an alliance with United States Champion Austin Theory on the blue brand.

However, the duo's future hangs in the balance, with Elton Prince possibly out of action. As of this writing, there's no official update on how severe Prince's injury is.

Are you a fan of Pretty Deadly? Let us know in the comments section below.