WWE Superstar reunited with her parents in Australia before Elimination Chamber: Perth

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, a RAW star was seen sharing photographs on social media of them with their parents. WWE star Indi Hartwell recently arrived in Australia to take part in the PLE and was seen hanging out with her parents.

Hartwell will be teaming up with Candice LeRae during the Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff Show. Hartwell and LeRae will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hartwell revealed that she was reunited with her parents in Australia.

Check out a screengrab of Hartwell's Instagram story:

WWE star Indi Hartwell previously expressed her interest in competing in the Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE

Indi Hartwell had previously expressed her interest in competing in the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with West Sports, Hartwell stated that her obvious goal was to become a champion. She admitted that winning the Women's World Championship was the goal, but her main focus is on the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Hartwell also discussed reuniting with Candice LeRae. She stated the following:

"My goal is, obviously, everyone's goal, to become the champion. I would love to become Women's World Champion. Right now, I'm very much focused on the tag titles. Reuniting with Candice, we want to be the tag champions up on the main roster. That's what we're looking at. Obviously, to wrestle in Perth is what I'm looking forward to as well."

Hartwell is a former NXT Women's Champion. During her time on the brand, she also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with LeRae. At the time, Hartwell and LeRae were part of The Way, and were the third tag team to hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, the two superstars will aim to bring an end to The Kabukui Warriors' title reign. The team of Asuka and Kairi Sane have all the momentum on their side, especially since joining Damage CTRL.

