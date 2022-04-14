WWE Superstar reveals backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

Austin Theory has revealed how superstars reacted backstage following WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's surprise in-ring return on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

The segment kickstarted with a singles match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. The two men locked horns in a highly-entertaining battle that eventually ended in McAfee picking up a victory. However, he went a step further by challenging Vince McMahon to a match that led to the WWE Chairman's in-ring return after a decade.

McMahon beat Pat McAfee with a bit of assistance from Austin Theory. The latter recently revealed that female superstars teased The Chairman after he returned backstage. Theory also said he felt proud to share the moment with his mentor and recalled how impressed everyone was with Pat McAfee. He discussed the details during his appearance on My Love Letter to Wrestling:

"It was really cool. When Mr. McMahon walked to the back, everyone was screaming at him. It was a lot of the female wrestlers, they were screaming at him and messing with him. He was like, 'Okay, okay.' I was proud, like being proud of your dad. Pat comes through and everyone was proud of what we did out there and everyone enjoyed it. You know it went well when everyone in the back enjoyed it. It was awesome. Even days after and now, hearing so much about it, you know you made that WrestleMania moment, which is really cool to me." (H/T Fightful.com)

WWE Universe goes wild after Vince McMahon takes a Stunner at WrestleMania 38

While Vince McMahon competing in a match after ten years was exciting, there was another surprise lined up. His celebration with Theory was cut short when 'Stoner Cold' Steve Austin returned and hijacked the moment.

He delivered a Stunner on Theory, who flew away while selling the move. Austin then attacked Vince McMahon, who may not have done the best job receiving the Stunner but took one nonetheless.

Austin also competed in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match during Night 1's main event. Fans loved Steve Austin's appearances at WrestleMania but particularly enjoyed watching him silence his boss in his signature fashion.

Did you enjoy Vince McMahon's return at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments below!

