WWE Superstar reveals what makes the UK crowd unique ahead of Money in The Bank show in London

WWE shows in the United Kingdom are fan-favorite events because of the enthusiastic crowd. Ridge Holland discussed how UK fans differ from those in the USA.

This year, the company is headed to London for Money in the Bank premium live event. The O2 arena will host the star-studded show, which will be the first WWE event in the city in over two decades.

During his exclusive interview with Cultaholic, Holland shared his observation and said that the UK crowd doesn't care about the babyface or the heel. They cheer for wrestlers who perform well, regardless of their on-screen character. Hence the top superstars, especially those competing in front of their home crowd, are motivated to deliver an entertaining show for an electrifying audience.

Discussing the crowd's reaction in the UK live events, Holland said:

"Always! Always! [on if performing on the home turf hits different]. The [UK] fans bring a different palpable energy than the fans over here in North America. It’s just unpredictable. It’s like a football game. Whoever is getting booed or cheered over here in the United States, the UK fans don’t care. They don’t care about who is supposed to be the good guy or the bad guy, they will just cheer for who they want. And that is fantastic."

The SmackDown star added:

"It’s always great to come back, and they are always loud and give us [a] good reception. It galvanizes us as UK fellas to go out there and makes sure they leave having seen a fantastic show."

WWE has booked multiple live events and SmackDown before Money in the Bank in the UK, scheduled for the final week of this month. The fans there have been instrumental in creating memorable events, including Clash at the Castle last year. The show was headlined by a title match pitting Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns.

WWE is planning a massive return for Money in the Bank 2023

Recent backstage reports have claimed that WWE's creative team is pushing for Drew McIntyre's surprise return ahead of Money in the Bank 2023. He is recognized as one of the most popular European superstars in the company and is expected to be a massive draw in the United Kingdom.

The company is seemingly planning McIntyre's return on SmackDown before MITB 2023. There are speculations that The Scottish Warrior could potentially return as a heel and force his way into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

