WWE Superstar reveals reason behind deleting Twitter; calls fans 'morons'

A current WWE Superstar has finally revealed the reason behind leaving Twitter.

Cora Jade recently deleted her Twitter handle, leaving fans worried and confused. Jade seemed unhappy over her booking in the company and that she wasn't featured on The Great American Bash card.

Cora Jade later took to her Instagram story and shared why she left Twitter. Judging by her Instagram story, it seems like SHE won't be returning to Twitter anytime soon.

"Deleted Twitter because hearing the opinions of you morons every day honestly makes me lose brain cells. Catch me on IG only," she wrote.

Cora Jade hasn't been featured on a WWE NXT PLE since October 2022

It's been a long time since Jade was featured on a WWE NXT Premium Live Event. At NXT Halloween Havoc in October 2022, Roxanne Perez defeated Jade in a Weapons Wild Match.

Jade is one of the most exciting acts on NXT and has several goals in mind regarding her WWE future. Here's what she said while speaking with PW Insider’s Mike Johnson last year:

“I feel like I have a very big list of goals. Like growing up I had notebooks full of bucket list things I wanted, you know, all the typical things you know, be in the game, have a documentary, have merch, like wrestle at WrestleMania, all those typical things I feel are just very obvious, but my number one main goal I feel in the next year, is definitely becoming the next NXT Women’s Champion.” [H/T PWMania]

Jade seemingly saw a bunch of negative opinions on Twitter about her exclusion from The Great American Bash and finally decided to leave the platform.

Here's hoping she gets a well-deserved push shortly, coupled with a spot on the next NXT Premium Live Event.

