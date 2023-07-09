WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley in behind-the-scenes picture with Judgment Day member following Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently posed for a photo with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Last weekend at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Dominik faced Cody Rhodes for a singles match. Ripley interfered multiple times during the bout, allowing the Dom to hit cheap shots. Despite this, Mysterio lost the match after Cody hit him with a Cross Rhodes to pick up the victory.

Following the premium live event, The Eradicator and her stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, were seen posing for a photo backstage which was recently released by WWE on its website.

Check out Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's photo below:

SmackRAW @SmackRAWsr Dom and Rhea's backstage photo during Money in the Bank Dom and Rhea's backstage photo during Money in the Bank https://t.co/Qi0sJyPTZG

Vince Russo bashed wrestling fans for not supporting Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's duo

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed wrestling fans for not supporting Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's onscreen bond.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran heavily criticized modern-day fans as he mentioned how they only care about matches and not the potential storylines.

Russo further compared Dominik's storyline to that of The Eradicator and Seth Rollins and added how the fans react to the former's performance and Ripley and The Visionary's in-ring performance.

The former writer stated how the crowd sings Rollins' theme song during his entrance, but they don't enjoy watching Dominik's storyline.

"The people, 1.4 million people, watch the third hour of RAW. They don't want storylines. They want matches so they can be part of the 'participation cool kids!' The veteran said, "'We're going to cheer Rhea Ripley. Oh man, as soon as Dominik goes to talk, we're going to boo Dominik out of the building; Seth comes out, we're going to sing!' That's what they want!"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Judgment Day and its members.

