WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise a fan on social media

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently broke character to praise a fan on social media.

The Judgment Day member will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, a fan recently uploaded a video of herself where she was seen praising The Eradicator.

She mentioned how Rhea has inspired her and set an example for everyone to follow.

"Hi Rhea, my name is Judit, my English is umm and I'm from Canadian Island and for me, you're my inspiration. You're a great fighter and my example to follow. I admire you a lot. Thank you for giving us such good moments in wrestling. Mami, you know," wr0te the fan. (0:01-0:32)

Responding to the comment, Ripley called her 'a superstar,' breaking character in the process.

"You're a superstar (black heart emoji)"

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley spoke about her goal at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her goal for WrestleMania 39.

While speaking in an interview on Xfinity Hangouts, The Eradicator mentioned that she is looking forward to defeating Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage of Them All and becoming the Grand Slam champion after winning the NXT Women's Championship.

Ripley also recalled how all four of her WrestleMania bouts were specifically title matches.

The Eradicator detailed:

"Now, for me, it's NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania, RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, and now the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. To know that I've only been on four WrestleManias, and every single one of them has been with a championship on the line, is so insane.

If I end up knocking off Charlotte and become the SmackDown Women's Champion, then I become a Grand Slam [Champion] with the NXT Women's Championship as well, which is something that no one's done. So, I think that's really cool."

It would be exciting to see if Rhea Ripley can become the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes