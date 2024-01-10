WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is more dangerous than 3-time champion who recently took shots at her, according to fans

There is no denying that Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE today across the women's and men's divisions. Fans believe she is more dangerous than a former champion, who recently confronted her.

The star in question is none other than three-time champion Nia Jax. She has slowly reminded the roster of her prowess, squashing one opponent after another as she seeks a title opportunity.

Last week, Jax picked up a shocking win over Becky Lynch in their singles match on RAW. She declared her plans to win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match and go after the title, challenging Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the process.

This prompted Mami to appear amid a loud pop. She warned Jax against choosing her for a potential title feud on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE shared a picture of their segment from RAW on its official Instagram account and asked fans who the more dangerous superstar was between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. Most of the WWE Universe voted for Ripley, hailing Mami as the more significant threat.

At the time of the writing, over 65% of fans favored the reigning Women's World Champion in the poll. Below is the screenshot from the promotion's Instagram Story:

Rhea Ripley was voted more dangerous than her top rival on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley refuses to accept R-Truth as part of The Judgment Day

Mami is not impressed with R-Truth's relentless attempts to join the heel faction on Monday Night RAW. Rhea Ripley was asked about her views on Truth and his inclusion in The Judgment Day. She brutally rejected the idea and said the former champion should stay away from the group as they have never "signed off" on his addition. Ripley was quoted as saying:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together. Don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there are five of us, and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now, and he's trying to wiggle his way in (...) To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to [an] agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far, he is not. Sorry, everyone."

Although Ripley denied having a place for R-Truth in The Judgment Day, the fan-favorite superstar has continued his endeavors to join the group. He was featured in an impressive video package documenting his journey as part of the heel faction since his birth, which entertained WWE fans on RAW earlier this week.

