WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to Buddy Matthews acknowledging her during a recent promo at an independent wrestling show.

Ripley and Matthews previously confirmed their relationship on social media. The couple eventually announced their engagement in 2023. Matthews is currently signed to AEW, while Ripley is signed to WWE.

During a recent promo, Matthews acknowledged his fiancé and the "Mami" chants from the crowd at the show. Reacting to the same, The Eradicator tweeted the Two Hearts emoji.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Matthews is currently a part of the House of Black faction in AEW. He is a former AEW Trios Champion after winning the titles with Malakai Black and Brody King.

During his time in WWE, Matthews won the Cruiserweight Championship and was also a RAW Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins.

Bill Apter predicted the result for the WWE Women's World Title match between Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley has been feuding with Nia Jax for weeks. The two women will cross paths at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter claimed that Jax would squash Ripley and win the Women's World Championship. He said:

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia Jax has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Rhea Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Rhea Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favortie heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax."

Ripley has successfully defended the Women's World Championship against top names, including Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. She has also defended the title in a Fatal Five-Way Match, which included Jax.

