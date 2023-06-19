WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sends out "hot" reaction to real-life partner, and AEW star Buddy Matthews' historic performance

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a hot reaction following real-life partner, Buddy Matthews' AEW Collision debut.

At the event, the House of Black member faced Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort. Despite a brutal brawl, Idolo won the match after locking his opponent with the Figure Eight, much like his wife, Charlotte Flair.

Following the match, Andrade tried to shake hands with Matthews. But before the duo could come to a conclusion, the lights went out and eventually, it was revealed that Malakai Black and Brody King were inside the squared circle.

Following the match, Buddy took to social media to upload a photo of himself alongside his on-screen rival, Andrade El Idolo during the segment. Matthews' real-life girlfriend and Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley reacted to the former's recent post with an emoji.

Zelina Vega claimed that she hates everything that Rhea Ripley stands for

LWO member Zelina Vega recently revealed that she hates everything that Rhea Ripley stands for.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vega recalled the time when the women from RAW faced off against the women from Smackdown. It was a five-on-five tag elimination match at the Survivor Series premium live event.

She mentioned how she had asked The Eradicator to play nice, but the latter had rejected the thought. She further stated that their conversation ended with Vega calling her out for being a pixie.

"Rhea, do you promise to play nice?" Zelina asked. "With you? Hell no!" Ripley replied. "Well then, I don't promise," the SmackDown star added. "Shut up!" Ripley said. "I hate you!" Zelina told Ripley. "I hate you, too!" Ripley responded. "I hate you and everything you stand for, you pixie!"

It would be exciting to see if WWE plans on Rhea facing Vega in the near future.

