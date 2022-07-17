WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shows off incredible physique during her time-off

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley showed off her incredible physique during her time off as she was dealing with several injuries.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day have been at the top of the women's division ever since she stepped foot inside a squared circle. She became the first woman to become the NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion and dominated the division.

She transitioned from NXT to RAW and immediately defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to become the RAW Women's Champion. She was recently taken aback from her match against Bianca Belair for the title at Money in the Bank.

During her time off, she has been training and tending to her injuries before returning back in the ring. She recently uploaded a picture revealing her monstrous physique. Here's what she had to say:

"Eye bags bigger than my future ✨💀 #ForeverTired"

It will be interesting to see when the former RAW Women's Champion returns to the ring. Currently, there is no timetable for when we will see her back.

Rhea Ripley was seen working out with another WWE Superstar

Before joining The Judgment Day, Ripley was working in the tag team division with Liv Morgan and Nikki A.S.H. However, fans might not know that the former RAW Women's Champion and Raquel used to team up during their early days in NXT.

The two superstars are real-life friends and worked together down in the black and yellow brand. Raquel was also the last woman Ripley faced before leaving NXT. Ripley and Raquel were recently seen working out together.

"Legs with @RheaRipley_WWE today. The pain reminds me that I’m alive 👹😈 #RnR"

The women are currently on different paths as Rhea is working as The Judgment Day's Eradicator and Raquel is climbing the women's division on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Rhea and Ripley will feud or become a tag team in the near future? Let us know in the comment section below!

