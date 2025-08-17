WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shows off her new tattoo

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE. Multiple factors have arguably contributed to her meteoric rise as the face of the promotion, including her unique look. Mami is seemingly obsessed with getting inked, as she is heavily tattooed. Ripley recently got a new tattoo and revealed it during a Twitch stream. The tattoo on the RAW Superstar's collarbone immediately captured fans' attention on social media.You can check out Ripley's new body ink in the video below. WWE veteran unhappy with Rhea Ripley's booking on RAWThe Nightmare has been in the world title picture since WrestleMania 39 and has found much success. However, she has been struggling to regain the gold since losing it to IYO SKY on the Road to WrestleMania 41.At SummerSlam 2025, Ripley and SKY challenged Naomi for the Women's World Title. The Glow successfully defended her gold in the Triple Threat Match. On last week's RAW, Mami was briefly seen in a backstage segment, despite being a megastar.On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed displeasure with Ripley's booking.&quot;Rhea is probably the biggest female star they have on this show, and that's what she did on this show. That's it, guys. That's it in a nutshell. She's probably the most over female on RAW, and she's got a 30-second vignette in the back in a two-and-a-half-hour show. That's unbelievable to me because if I'm writing this show like that, [she] is a weapon. You know that's a card I'm playing. I mean she's got a big, big part in the show, and that's how you use her,&quot; Russo said. [From 31:53 onwards]It will be thrilling to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rhea Ripley in the coming months.