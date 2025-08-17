  • home icon
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shows off her new tattoo

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 17, 2025 02:39 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (Image source: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE. Multiple factors have arguably contributed to her meteoric rise as the face of the promotion, including her unique look.

Mami is seemingly obsessed with getting inked, as she is heavily tattooed. Ripley recently got a new tattoo and revealed it during a Twitch stream. The tattoo on the RAW Superstar's collarbone immediately captured fans' attention on social media.

You can check out Ripley's new body ink in the video below.

WWE veteran unhappy with Rhea Ripley's booking on RAW

The Nightmare has been in the world title picture since WrestleMania 39 and has found much success. However, she has been struggling to regain the gold since losing it to IYO SKY on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

At SummerSlam 2025, Ripley and SKY challenged Naomi for the Women's World Title. The Glow successfully defended her gold in the Triple Threat Match. On last week's RAW, Mami was briefly seen in a backstage segment, despite being a megastar.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed displeasure with Ripley's booking.

"Rhea is probably the biggest female star they have on this show, and that's what she did on this show. That's it, guys. That's it in a nutshell. She's probably the most over female on RAW, and she's got a 30-second vignette in the back in a two-and-a-half-hour show. That's unbelievable to me because if I'm writing this show like that, [she] is a weapon. You know that's a card I'm playing. I mean she's got a big, big part in the show, and that's how you use her," Russo said. [From 31:53 onwards]

It will be thrilling to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rhea Ripley in the coming months.

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Pratik Singh
