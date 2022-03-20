WWE Superstar Ricochet sends a big reminder after missing SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet did not appear on SmackDown last week. In the aftermath of his absence, the fan-favorite had a bold reminder for fans earlier today.

The high-flying superstar recently dethroned Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to win his first title on WWE SmackDown. Although he got a little help from Johnny Knoxville, Ricochet impressed fans with his in-ring efforts and emerged as a deserving champion on the blue brand.

He also successfully defended his title against Zayn in an equally remarkable rematch. In doing so, he cemented his spot as a top champion on SmackDown. For this reason, it was surprising to see him entirely absent from this week's episode.

Ricochet took to Twitter to post a picture of his Intercontinental Championship to remind everyone that the title is still around his waist. His post read:

"In case y'all forgot. *wink emoji*."

His post almost immediately prompted a response from the former champion, Zayn. He borrowed an infamous quote from "The Godfather" to make his point using a GIF.

Ricochet is expected to return to SmackDown later this week. It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge him for the gold on the blue brand.

WWE's reported plans for Ricochet at WrestleMania 38

Recent backstage reports have claimed that WWE has no concrete WrestleMania plans for newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. It has been rumored that the creative team took the title off Zayn in order to remove it from his feud with Knoxville.

Ricochet's title victory was well-received by fans, which could influence his booking moving forward. As of this writing, the high-flying superstar lacks a clear challenger for WrestleMania 38, but that could change in the next two weeks. He has been billed as a top babyface, and it will be interesting to see who could emerge as a potential championship contender as we inch closer to The Show of Shows.

As for Sami Zayn, his match against Johnny Knoxville will now be contested under the "Anything Goes" stipulation. The self-proclaimed locker room leader is adamant about introducing his celebrity opponent to the painful side of the in-ring competition.

Who do you want to see Ricochet face? Sound off below.

