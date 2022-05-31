WWE Superstar Riddle shares Randy Orton's reaction to his new tag team partner

WWE Superstar Riddle revealed Randy Orton's reaction to the former UFC star teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura.

RK-Bro lost their RAW Tag Team titles to The Usos, who made history by becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Orton is currently on a break, and in his absence, Riddle has found a temporary tag team partner in Nakamura.

Riddle shared an update on The Viper after tonight's show and revealed that Orton is in high spirits. He also relayed the former WWE Champion's opinion on Nakamura and said that the other half of RK-Bro is happy to see Riddle succeed alongside the King of Strong Style:

"I have spoken to Randy, and he is doing quite well. He is in high spirits if you will and he is just happy that me and Shin are finding success and we are going to bleed The Bloodline dry."

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura also talked about their in-ring chemistry and credited a similar background for their compatibility.

Nakamura said, "We have a similar background and we train together sometimes. So, yeah, it's just the beginning."

"Yeah, it's just the beginning. We have done MMA together, and we are extremely compatible in the ring. This is good. There is a little language barrier, but me and Shin, we work with our bodies so we can talk to each other in other ways," added Riddle.

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura win huge title shot on WWE RAW

Like Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura's tag team partner Rick Boogs is currently ruled out of in-ring action. The latter sustained a serious injury during his match against The Usos at WrestleMania. Nakamura has had his grievances with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, which made him sympathize with Riddle.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Riddle and Nakamura faced The Usos in a championship contenders match. The two delivered an impressive performance and eventually managed to pick up a huge victory via disqualification when Jey Uso used a scooter to hit Riddle.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions will now face their rivals in a title match down the line. It will be interesting to see how Nakamura and Riddle continue to perform as a team.

