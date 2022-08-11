"Who can help you wipe your a**" - WWE Superstar rips Liv Morgan with brutal warning message

Shayna Baszler has delivered a ferocious warning to Liv Morgan ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Baszler recently won a Gauntlet Match on the blue brand to become the #1 contender for Morgan's title. The Queen of Spades is aiming to avenge Ronda Rousey's controversial loss at SummerSlam 2022.

Speaking on The Bump, the former NXT Women's Champion claimed that she will make sure Morgan isn't able to use her arms after their match at Clash at the Castle:

“Liv, I think you better start preparing now. Start making all your meals into shakes so that you can eat them through a straw. It’ll be easier. I hope you live with a really good friend who can help you wipe your a**, can I say that? You’re gonna have a lot of trouble doing that with no arms. If you wanna study footage on how to fight, then I suggest, as I mentioned, watch that knight in Monty Python. Your best chance is gonna be hopping around after me trying to bite my ankles after I tear all your limbs off," said Baszler. [H/T: Fightful]

Liv Morgan recently issued a warning of her own to Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler isn't the only one talking tough in this feud, as Liv Morgan recently issued a warning of her own. Speaking on WWE's official YouTube channel, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that facing Baszler is going to be very interesting after her win over Rousey.

The 28-year-old also acknowledged Baszler's skills as a submission specialist. She said:

"I think after defeating Ronda Rousey, facing Shayna Baszler is very very very interesting. I mean, I just watched her in the ring. I know how devastating she is. I know how brutal she is. She's a submission specialist. She's a limb specialist. She knows 100 different ways to try to break my arm. I know what she thinks when she sees me. I know what kind of condition that I'm in. But what Shayna doesn't know is what I'm willing to do to keep my SmackDown Women's Championship. Watch me."

Morgan and Baszler will cross paths at Clash at the Castle, which will take place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales.

