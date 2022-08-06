"I know how devastating she is" - Liv Morgan issues warning to former champion; mentions Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan issued a warning to Shayna Baszler and mentioned Ronda Rousey while sending a message to the former champion.

Liv Morgan made a name for herself at Ronda Rousey's expense when she decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract after Rousey's match with Natalya at the Premium Live Event.

Morgan survived Rousey's wrath at SummerSlam and won over the former champion in a controversial fashion. Last night, Shayna Baszler became the new number one contender for Morgan's title. On WWE's YouTube Channel, the 28-year-old superstar issued a warning to the challenger:

"I think after defeating Ronda Rousey, facing Shayna Baszler is very very very interesting. I mean, I just watched her in the ring. I know how devastating she is. I know how brutal she is. She's a submission specialist. She's a limb specialist. She knows 100 different ways to try to break my arm. I know what she thinks when she sees me. I know what kind of condition that I'm in. But what Shayna doesn't know is what I'm willing to do to keep my SmackDown Women's Championship. Watch me," said Morgan. (From 0:14 to 0:47)

It would be interesting to see Morgan walk out of the biggest show in the UK with her title.

Shayna Baszler won a Gauntlet match to challenge Liv Morgan for the title

The landscape of WWE changed when Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over the charge following Vince McMahon's retirement. With the new regime, the product becomes more interesting and entertaining for the audience.

A positive change took place when Triple H started working as the head of creative and gave superstars the opportunity they deserved. Last Monday, fans saw the change when superstars like Ciampa and Iyo Sky shinned throughout the show and made a name for themselves.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Shayna Baszler won the Gauntlet match to become the new number one contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship.

The former 2-time NXT Women's Champion will go head-to-head with Morgan at Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see if Baszler can climb back to the top of the women's division and win the championship.

Do you think Shayna Baszler will dethrone Morgan for the title? Sound off in the comment section.

