'I did not know he would be king of the world' - WWE Hall of Famer shares his first impression of Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

RVD knew that the office was behind Brock Lesnar from the very start, but he did not realize the meteoric heights that the celebrated multi-sport superstar would reach. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he even compared The Beast Incarnate to 'The Incredible Hulk'.

RVD picked Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the 'storyline of the year' in the Sportskeeda Pro Wrestling Awards. He further went on to elaborate about the first time he glanced upon Lesnar, and what his initial impression was.

RVD believes Brock Lesnar brought legitimacy to the business with his UFC stint

Van Dam became a Lesnar fan from the very moment that he glanced upon the incredible physical specimen:

"I knew that the office was behind him and I also knew that he was really good in the ring. Cuz when I wrestled him I could tell that not only was he strong like The Incredible Hulk but also very agile. So, right away I became a fan of his but I did not know that he was going to be king of the world like he is," said Rob Van Dam. [20.45-21.25]

Van Dam also believes that Lesnar brought more legitimacy to pro wrestling by dominating the MMA world:

"I mean nobody's done what he's done. To go to the UFC and win their Championship belt and WWE, I mean nobody's done that. That's like incredible. That's amazing. That's what we want in wrestling, at least from old school is credibility," he continued.

It's a testament to Brock Lesnar's legacy that so many years later, he is still a top-tier WWE Superstar. Where do you think he belongs among the all-time greats? Let us know in the comments section below.

