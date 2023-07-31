WWE Superstar's family member was in tears during an intense match at NXT The Great American Bash

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2023 featured several marquee matches with top superstars in action.

The second bout of the main card saw Roxanne Perez defeat Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild Match. Perez's younger sister, sitting in the front row, was in tears during the hard-hitting contest. The WWE Universe also noticed the same and took to social media to further point it out.

WWE star Roxanne Perez recently spoke about AJ Lee and being inspired by her

Roxanne Perez recently shared her thoughts on former Divas Champion AJ Lee. She also explained how big of an inspiration Lee was to her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez detailed how she drew comparisons with Lee before starting her pro wrestling journey.

"She [AJ Lee] was the first Diva I saw that made me feel like I could become a WWE Superstar. One of my first favorites was Kelly Kelly, and I do not look like Kelly Kelly. So when I saw AJ Lee, she was like five foot, Hispanic, Puerto Rican, tomboy. She didn't look like all the other Divas that you saw. I really related to that, and it made me feel like, 'Okay, I look like her. I can definitely do it.' Yeah, she's been a pretty big inspiration to me."

Perez also commented on the possibility of sharing the ring with Lee at some point in her career:

"I hope so. Maybe tag along with me, or maybe we'll get into something of our own. Maybe she [Lee] could referee another match between me and Cora Jade."

Perez is still in the early days of her career. However, she has already achieved a lot in the Stamford-based company. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, beating Mandy Rose to win the title. The 21-year-old is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, capturing the title alongside Cora Jade.

