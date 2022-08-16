"He's going to get a piece of my mind" - WWE Superstar's father delivers warning to Kevin Owens on RAW

WWE RAW star Ezekiel's father, Ernie Jr., recently shared some stern words for Kevin Owens after the latter injured Zeke on the show last week.

WWE RAW star Kevin Owens made his return last week and brutally attacked Ezekiel. Owens was out of action with a minor injury and claimed that the real version of himself is back upon his return.

He planted Ezekiel with a powerbomb on the ring apron, causing Elias' younger brother to be stretchered out of the arena. KO has been in a storyline with Ezekiel since the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

The 38-year-old does not believe that Ezekiel is really Elias' younger brother. In fact, he is under the impression that Elias and Ezekiel are the same person.

Tonight on RAW, Ezekiel's father made a shocking appearance. Ernie Jr. stood steadfast behind his son and delivered a warning to Kevin Owens. Ezekiel's father vowed to have some stern words if he ever crosses paths with the RAW star.

"I tell ya, if I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens. He is going to get a piece of my mind. I'll tell ya that much."

It remains to be seen how Owens will react to Ernie Jr's stern words on the latest episode of RAW.

Edited by Debottam Saha