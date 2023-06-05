WWE Superstar's first match in 275 days finally announced this week; expected to kick off top rivalry

Being a WWE Superstar over the last three years has meant there have been a lot of disruptions. 2020, 2021, and 2022 have seen the pandemic, enormous releases, and the shutdown of NXT UK. Now, former NXT UK star Blair Davenport, who has not wrestled since last year, is set to have a match this week.

Davenport returned last week when she attacked Dani Palmer and revealed herself to be the mysterious masked assailant of NXT. Multiple women on the NXT roster had been attacked in the last few months, and she was the one responsible.

Shawn Michaels noted recently that if she made her way to NXT, she will immediately make an impact. Clearly, there are big plans in place for the star. It appears that fans might not have to wait too long to see how they play out, as she's already wrestling this week in a match that could start a big rivalry for her.

WWE announced that after revealing herself as the mysterious attacker last week, Davenport would face off against one of the stars she had attacked, Dani Palmer. The match will take place on WWE NXT.

This will be her first match since the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles were united at the Worlds Collide event, where Mandy Rose won.

It remains to be seen how this works out for Davenport.

