Create

WWE Superstar's first match in 275 days finally announced this week; expected to kick off top rivalry

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 05, 2023 06:54 IST
The WWE Superstar will finally wrestle again
The WWE Superstar will finally wrestle again

Being a WWE Superstar over the last three years has meant there have been a lot of disruptions. 2020, 2021, and 2022 have seen the pandemic, enormous releases, and the shutdown of NXT UK. Now, former NXT UK star Blair Davenport, who has not wrestled since last year, is set to have a match this week.

Davenport returned last week when she attacked Dani Palmer and revealed herself to be the mysterious masked assailant of NXT. Multiple women on the NXT roster had been attacked in the last few months, and she was the one responsible.

Shawn Michaels noted recently that if she made her way to NXT, she will immediately make an impact. Clearly, there are big plans in place for the star. It appears that fans might not have to wait too long to see how they play out, as she's already wrestling this week in a match that could start a big rivalry for her.

WWE announced that after revealing herself as the mysterious attacker last week, Davenport would face off against one of the stars she had attacked, Dani Palmer. The match will take place on WWE NXT.

After being revealed as the mysterious attacker, @BDavenportWWE will go up against one of the Superstars she attacked, @DaniPalmer_wwe, THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork https://t.co/TEDMtjzzSr

This will be her first match since the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles were united at the Worlds Collide event, where Mandy Rose won.

It remains to be seen how this works out for Davenport.

Do you see Blair Davenport making it big after her NXT return? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...