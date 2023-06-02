Shawn Michaels really wanted female 27-year-old superstar to return to WWE; what could be the plans?

Shawn Michaels has become an important figure backstage in WWE. As such, he is the one running NXT for the most part. Before the return of a superstar on NXT recently, he commented on her, talking about how he wanted her to be a part of the future of the brand.

Blair Davenport, aka Bea Priestley, had not been seen in WWE for quite some time. She last wrestled at Worlds Collide last year in September, where Mandy Rose defeated her and Meiko Satomura to win and unite the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

Now, Davenport has returned to WWE on NXT. She revealed herself to be the unknown assailant who took out several female NXT stars over the last few months. Davenport returned and attacked Dani Palmer before announcing that she was back.

Michaels noted in the media call that he wanted her to come back to WWE. She was never released from the company and had the chance to make the jump to NXT from the UK. He also mentioned that if she came to NXT, she would make a big impact.

What plans could Shawn Michaels have in store for Blair Davenport?

The NXT Women's roster is in disarray at the moment, and Shawn Michaels may be aware of this. Several stars were called up from NXT during the 2023 Draft. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Indi Hartwell, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter all received the call-up to either RAW or SmackDown.

As a result, a tournament was hosted for the vacant NXT Women's Championship, which Tiffany Stratton won.

Now, with Davenport added to the mix, she could impact the roster. With so many names called up, there's a gap among the top names among the women. Davenport, with her addition now, could easily become one of the top stars.

For the moment, it's expected she will feud with the stars whom she attacked over the last few months. However, pretty soon, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton might find herself facing a new challenger if she is included in the Battle Royal to determine the challenger and wins. The champion already faces a roster that appears to have turned on her.

Now, it remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book the newly returned Davenport.

