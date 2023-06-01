Entire locker room turns on newly crowned 24-year-old WWE titleholder; next challenger to be decided by Battle Royal

A champion in WWE always has a target on their back. It's a difficult job with everyone gunning for what you have. Tiffany Stratton found this out the hard way after she called on every female NXT star to make their way out to the ring yesterday to celebrate her title win with her.

At NXT Battleground, Stratton won the vacant Women's Championship, defeating Lyra Valkyria in the tournament's final match. It was her first-ever title win in WWE, leaving her extremely emotional.

While everyone backstage including Shawn Michaels, was very happy for her, in storyline it appears she does not have a friend in sight.

On NXT this week, she called out the women's locker room to celebrate her win with her. No one came out. It was when she announced that she would be deciding the next person to challenge her that they filtered out one by one.

She announced that next week there would be a Battle Royal. The winner of the match gets a shot at her title.

After her announcement, she was surprised when the entire women's locker room united for a common cause. All of them attacked her and sent her scrambling out of the ring.

Tiffany Stratton is one of the youngest Women's Champions in WWE

Tiffany Stratton may not have made the record for the youngest women's champion - an achievement still held by Paige at 20 years of age - but she has managed to become a champion at quite a young age.

At only 24, she is one of the youngest to have held the gold, although others like the 21-year-old Roxanne Perez managed to beat her to it.

For the moment, her next contender is not decided yet. However, with the Battle Royal set for next week, her first feud won't take too much time to iron out.

Till then, Stratton might need to watch her back as the entire NXT women's roster seems to be against her.

