Is Tiffany Stratton the youngest Women's Champion in WWE?

Tiffany Stratton recently captured gold in WWE after her performance at NXT Battleground. The 24-year-old is surely making her way in the developmental brand's women's division after signing almost two years ago. However, she hasn't broken any records just yet.

Tiffany Stratton signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and had a brief absence the following year. She returned in early 2023 and made sure to make up for lost time. She quickly landed a spot as a contender for the NXT Women's Championship twice. She was unsuccessful in her first attempt at Stand and Deliver. She was successful in her second try at NXT Battleground against Lyra Valkyria.

At 24 years old, Tiffany Stratton won her first WWE Women's Championship, but she is not the youngest to do so in the company. The youngest Women's Champion in WWE is Saraya (FKA Paige). The former superstar won the inaugural NXT Women's title at only 20 years old in a June 2013 episode of NXT, which aired the following month.

The current NXT Superstar may not have landed herself a major record in becoming the youngest women's titleholder in WWE, but she surely has a lot of time in the sport to create history in other ways.

Multiple top WWE Superstars have acknowledged Tiffany Stratton

It's no denying that the current NXT Women's Champion still has a long way to go in the sport. However, her efforts, skills, and determination are certainly one that was noticed by her fellow superstars.

After her major win at the May 28, 2023, show of the developmental brand, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels greeted her backstage with a hug. The Heart Break Kid congratulated Tiffany Stratton with warmth and pride.

The 24-year-old has also expressed her admiration for former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. After Tiffany won the NXT Women's title, The Queen also made sure to congratulate her on social media.

From the looks of it, Stratton will remain in the developmental brand for a while. Still, it will definitely be interesting what her main roster debut will look like when the time finally comes. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what her reign as champion will look like.

