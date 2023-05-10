24-year-old WWE Superstar hopes to have first-time-ever dream match with Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton recently shared her interest in having a dream match against 14-time women's world champion Charlotte Flair.

Tiffany Stratton competed in the opening round of the NXT Women's Championship competition on the latest episode of NXT. She defeated Gigi Dolin to proceed to the semifinals.

While Stratton has been establishing an identity for herself, it was Charlotte Flair who sparked her interest in pro wrestling in the first place. The 24-year-old star was recently interviewed on the Stick to Wrestling podcast, where she discussed what pulled her into the WWE.

She stated that one day, she was watching TV with her family, and they were flipping through the channels when she came upon wrestling. It was a Friday Night SmackDown, and The Queen was on, and Tiffany's mother pointed out she could totally be a part of wrestling.

“So one day I was watching TV with my family and we were flipping through the channels and I came upon wrestling. I believe it was a Friday night SmackDown and it was Charlotte Flair and my Mother actually pointed out, ‘you could totally do that.’"

During the interview, Tiffany Stratton was asked if Flair would be an ideal opponent for her, and Stratton agreed that she would love to have a match against the 14-time women's champion.

"Yeah for sure, she is someone that I would love to have a match with," Stratton mentioned. [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Charlotte Flair responded to Bad Bunny implementing the Figure Four leg lock at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny performed the legendary Figure Four leg lock at WWE Backlash, which led to The Queen reacting on Twitter. The music sensation looked fantastic in his first WWE singles match, facing Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Bunny caught Priest in a painful-looking Figure Four leg hold in the final phases of the sensational San Juan Street Fight, and it was the ideal homage to Ric Flair, who Bunny admires.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted Bunny's Figure Four leg lock and praised the famous artist with a two-word remark.

"WOOOOOOO 😎🇵🇷🐰👏 felicidades!!!! @sanbenito #wwebacklash," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Check out Flair's reaction below:

Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, The Queen has been missing in action. It is unknown when Charlotte Flair will return to WWE.

