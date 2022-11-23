WWE Superstar's girlfriend reacts to a bald Roman Reigns in an edited photo

Roman Reigns' recent photoshopped picture has bagged the attention of WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest name in all of the company. The Tribal Chief holds both the WWE and Universal title belts and has beaten everyone in his path over the past two years.

Reigns has strong online followers on popular handles like Twitter and Instagram. A photoshopped picture of The Tribal Chief recently began making the rounds on social media in which the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is bald. The photo received tons of hilarious responses from the WWE Universe.

WWE announcer and Ricochet's girlfriend Samantha Irvin also noticed the picture and sent an amusing reaction to the edited photo. In her response, Irvin hinted that a bald Reigns had some resemblance to Ricochet.

Check out her tweet below:

"Mad surprised y’all ain’t been mentioning me in this."

Most fans were in agreement with Samantha's tweet regarding Roman Reigns' edited picture

Samantha Irvin's tweet received several responses from the WWE Universe, with many agreeing that Ricochet resembles a bald Roman Reigns.

Here are some of the most notable responses:

It's quite interesting that Reigns and Ricochet have never faced off in singles competition despite both being on the main roster for years. The only time both WWE Superstars competed against each other was at Survivor Series 2019.

In a 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination match, Reigns captained Team SmackDown while Ricochet was a part of Seth Rollins' Team RAW. In the end, Reigns was the sole survivor of Team SmackDown.

Ricochet has been dating Samantha Irvin for a while now. In November 2021, Ricochet shared a picture with Irvin on his Instagram handle. Irvin confirmed their relationship by stating the following in the comment section: "I love you."

It would be interesting to see what Roman Reigns himself thinks of the photoshopped picture that's been going viral on Wrestling Twitter lately. It's safe to assume that Reigns won't be happy one bit over the edit.

What do you think? Can Reigns pull off a bald look? Sound off in the comments below.

