Photo: Ricochet dating current WWE personality

WWE Superstar Ricochet is in a relationship with WWE ring announcer and correspondent Samantha Johnson, also known as Samantha Irvin. Ricochet publicly shared the news in an Instagram post.

Ricochet has been a mainstay on WWE TV for over three years now. The high-flyer has done quite well for himself on the WWE roster as a mid-card star. Ricochet is a former WWE United States Champion, and he also held the NXT North American Championship during his time on the black-and-gold brand.

Ricochet's latest Instagram post caught many fans' eyes, as he was seen posing with WWE announcer Samantha Johnson. Ricochet's lady love commented on the picture and expressed her affection toward the WWE Superstar.

Check out the post and Samantha's response below:

Samantha Johnson makes her relationship with Ricochet official

Ricochet has been a controversial figure among the WWE Universe

Ricochet has garnered fans' praise on various occasions courtesy of his impressive moveset and agility in the ring. On the other hand, he has been involved in several online controversies that have led to fans turning on him.

In early 2020, Ricochet responded to fans who were frustrated with his WWE booking and stated that he's happy to perform in front of them. This demeanor didn't sit well with a lot of fans, who wanted to see him become an even bigger star.

Earlier this year, Ricochet invited more trouble when he compared himself to fellow WWE Superstar Io Shirai and claimed that he is better than her.

"I’m not saying she’s not amazing. She 100% is," wrote Ricochet. "But I can do EVERYTHING she can, probably even better. She can’t do what I am capable of, maybe not even half."

After major fan backlash, Ricochet was forced to delete his tweet. Several months ago, Ricochet and and his then-partner Kacy Catanzaro also received criticism from fans for hosting a party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricochet hasn't been featured much on TV lately, but it's fair to hope that his luck will turn around at some point soon.

Ricochet's girlfriend, Samantha Johnson is quite a famous personality herself. She was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent's 10th season. She also possesses incredible singing skills and has appeared on "I Can See Your Voice" on FOX.

The Sportskeeda community extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ricochet and Samantha!

