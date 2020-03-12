Ricochet sends message to fans angry about his recent booking

Ricochet says he's just happy he gets to perform for the fans

Ricochet has had a tough go of it as of late. He received a WWE Title opportunity against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, but the former United States Champion did not get much offense in against The Beast and was defeated in rather quick fashion. WWE followed that up with Ricochet taking a clean loss to 24\7 Champion and recent NXT call-up Riddick Moss on RAW a few days later.

The back-to-back loses were followed by reports that Vince McMahon had given up on Ricochet, or at the very least does not see a need to push him at this present time. Ricochet is one the most gifted athletes in the entire company, and news of his reported "burial" left some fans confused and angry. The One and Only, known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, seemed visibly upset following the defeat at the hands of Moss in footage that surfaced on Twitter:

He looked pissed walking through the curtain RAJ pic.twitter.com/lOzU47E8z5 — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) March 3, 2020

After missing this past Monday's RAW (he wrestled on the Main Event taping before the show), Ricochet has taken to Twitter to respond to those fans who are upset about his disappointing booking in recent weeks. He says he's doing just fine and is happy to be able to perform for the fans, no matter the outcome.

Okay, I just want to say everyone should be happy that I get to perform for you all every week. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me in what capacity. So let’s celebrate that and not dwell on anything else. #LifeIsGreat — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) March 11, 2020

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles says fans shouldn't worry about the future of Ricochet, either. Speaking on WWE Backstage, he insisted that the future of WWE sits firmly with the likes Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, another Superstar that has not been doing much in recent months. Styles says it will be their time one day.

“These guys were high for a moment - I got beat by Cedric I may have got beat by Ricochet as well. It’s okay. We’re gonna get there. I see these guys on their way up - and just because you’re on the downturn, it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna come back up. I’ve been there, even in WWE. I was like: ‘Okay it’s not my turn, it’s somebody else’s - I just gotta wait and do the best with what I got.”

It may take some time, but the future of Ricochet may indeed still be bright.