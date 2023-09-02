WWE Superstar's wife reacts to his backstage photo with Bayley with a two-word message

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley competed in a singles match against Shotzi. Backstage at the blue show, she was seen giving Corey Graves a clean shave and putting her barber skills to use.

Graves' wife and current WWE Superstar, Carmella, has now reacted to the backstage photo of the two. Taking to Instagram, Graves posted the photo of him receiving a shave from The Role Model, as his wife sent a two-word message.

Carmella is currently on hiatus due to pregnancy and is taking time off from in-ring action. Taking to Instagram, she sent a wholesome two-word message to her husband and Bayley.

"My favorites," wrote Carmella.

Check out a screenshot of Carmella's comment:

During Bayley's match against Shotzi on SmackDown, Graves referenced the same on commentary. Several weeks ago, The Role Model, with the help of IYO SKY, cut Shotzi's hair.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bayley's faction Damage CTRL

Dutch Mantell seems to be a fan of the Damage CTRL faction. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he praised the steady rise of the group.

At SummerSlam, faction member IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship by dethroning Bianca Belair. Mantell also spoke about SKY's latest title defense against Zelina Vega. He said:

"I liked this match, I really did. I liked the clean finish it was what it should've been anyway. I'm sure they didn't try to do anything after it because they might not have a path written out yet. So we don't know where they're gonna go."

Mantell added:

"I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.' Then they do something else. And when they do something that really just shakes the boat, you'll get on board with it. They're likable. Bayley is great. Bayley is out there running her mouth, you kind of like her anyway. So, I'll see where they go."

The Role Model introduced the faction at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, recruiting both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Have you enjoyed Bayley's current feud with Shotzi? Sound off in the comment section below.

