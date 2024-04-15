WWE Superstar Sami Zayn sends out a two word message following his historic victory at WrestleMania XL 

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently took to social media to send a two-word message following his WrestleMania XL victory.

Zayn faced Gunther at WrestleMania XL and ended the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history. The Ring General's 666-day tenure as WWE Intercontinental Champion came to a conclusion as Zayn overcame the odds to become a four-time holder of the title.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion took to Instagram to share a two-word message after his historic triumph. He called what was arguably his greatest WrestleMania moment with his wife in attendance a "love song."

Check out Sami Zayn's Instagram post below:

WWE RAW Superstar Sami Zayn opened up after his win at WrestleMania XL

WWE RAW Superstar Sami Zayn shared his feelings after defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

In the post-match interview, he reflected on the complexities of achieving success and the internal struggles that come with it. Zayn also expressed gratitude for the experience and the opportunity to compete against Gunther.

"When you do something big, sometimes, it’s really hard to reconcile with what's on the other side of that because you might have to come face the fact that it might not be as big or as good or you might be not as big, as good and the shadows that are behind you can seem like they’re bigger than anything that’s ahead. I hope I’m not being overdramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words. More than you know. You talk about that self-doubt, some of it was on television and you saw for yourself. A lot of it, you don’t see," [0:57 - 1:39]

The former honorary Bloodline member stated that it was the most physical match he had ever been in and that credits were also due to Gunther.

Zayn's first challenger will be Chad Gable as the two stars will battle for the title on the upcoming episode of RAW.

