WWE Superstar says "Bayley s*cks" after appearing at a recent show

Bayley recently received a message from Roxanne Perez, who took a dig at her. Perez was at ringside for this week's WWE RAW and on the 17th January edition of SmackDown.

The two superstars brawled after their confrontation on the January 14th edition of NXT. This led to Perez appearing on the main roster. She was at ringside for Bayley's WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton.

On X (fka Twitter), Perez took shots at Bayley after being at ringside for The Role Model's match against Nia Jax on RAW.

"MONDAY NIGHT ROX AND BAYLEY S*CKS!!!!" wrote Perez.

Roxanne Perez put Bayley on notice and asked her to appear on WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez asked Bayley to come to WWE NXT after her appearance on SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Champion claimed The Role Model was her fan, calling her out for "sticking her nose" where it didn't matter.

Speaking in a SmackDown Digital Exclusive interview, Perez said:

"I always thought that I was the big fan, but it seems like she’s actually mine since she wants to show up at my show and stick her nose in my business. So yeah, Bayley. Come on down. Come back and maybe this time around, I can give you some notes on how to be a champion since I don’t think you got it anymore."

Bayley accepted Perez's challenge and appeared on this week's edition of NXT to put The Prodigy on notice. Newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Giulia was out next who said that she was a big fan of The Role Model.

Perez and Cora Jade confronted the two superstars, as a huge brawl broke out between both the teams. Giulia and Bayley will face Perez and Jade in a tag team match on next week's edition of the black and silver brand.

