WWE Superstar says he carried The Rock in his last TV appearance four years ago

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has taken a shot at The Rock in his latest tweet.

Corbin was involved in a segment with The Great One and Becky Lynch on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary episode on October 4, 2019. The segment ended with Corbin being put down and the two babyfaces celebrating to a loud ovation from the crowd in attendance.

Baron Corbin recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and heaped big praise on The Rock. An out-of-character Corbin seemed incredibly grateful for getting an opportunity to share the ring with the WWE legend.

He remained in character while responding to the video, though, and took a shot at the veteran:

"Somebody had to carry @TheRock and i was happy to do it."

This still remains The Rock's final appearance on WWE TV

It has been four years since The Brahma Bull hit Baron Corbin with a People's Elbow on WWE SmackDown. The Rock hasn't made a WWE appearance since that night.

Shortly after the memorable segment, the former WWE Champion took to Instagram and thanked Corbin.

Check out an excerpt from his post below:

"This Rock Bottom crash landing is gonna knock the hell outta ya, but it’s just pain. Eventually, it goes away 💀 Huge thank you to this stud @baroncorbinwwe. Thanks for the action and letting me throw around all 6’8 300lbs of you. You gotta lot of talent and potential as we discussed. Keep working hard to hone your craft, always entertain the fans and when it’s time to be a bad MF’er. Be a bad MF’er."

Baron Corbin has done quite well for himself over the years in WWE. He still hasn't won the big one, though. The 38-year-old star has impressed fans with his work as a heel for years. It remains to be seen if Corbin will ever get the chance to hold a major title belt in WWE.

