WWE Superstar says he's the most dangerous he has ever been; recently made a big return

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and every WWE Superstar will put forth their best efforts to end up on the card. Similarly, Chad Gable has been working hard since his big return.

Gable made his return to WWE television on the March 10 episode of Monday Night RAW. After the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, he went on a quest to master the dark arts of lucha libre after having previously lost to Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

On Instagram, the leader of American Made shared an intense workout video and claimed that this was the most dangerous he had ever been.

"Wrestlemania season. Full send. Upper day activities shown here. The real question is… is this the most focused I’ve ever been? Answer is yes. Does this make me the most dangerous I’ve ever been? Certainly," wrote Gable.

Check out Gable's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Natalya wants to wrestle Chad Gable

Natalya has shown interest in an intergender match against Chad Gable. She believes the two superstars could put together a five-star classic if they ever faced each other.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that Gable was capable of putting together a good match despite his character. She said:

“Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good. He just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy or whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just like fun to watch. So fun to watch."

Gable has been feuding with the Latino World Order for months. The same night he returned to RAW, an unidentified masked luchador cost Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee their Tornado Tag Team Match against The New Day. However, it was later revealed during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley that Gable was not the man behind the mask.

