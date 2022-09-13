WWE Superstar says Edge "got what he deserved" on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio said Hall of Famer Edge got "what he deserved" during a backstage promo on this week's episode of RAW.

Dominik Mysterio became the latest member of The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. At the UK event, Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on the team of Rey Mysterio and Edge in a losing effort.

After the bout, Dominik hit the Hall of Famer with a low blow and took out Rey with a clothesline. The following Monday on RAW, it was revealed that Mysterio had joined the group and that Rhea Ripley had made him a "man."

On the latest edition of RAW, Dominik appeared in a pre-recorded promo, where he addressed Edge ahead of their match on the red brand. In the promo, Mysterio said that the Rated R Superstar got "what he deserved" in recent weeks.

He then proceeded to address his father, Rey Mysterio. Rhea Ripley whispered something in Dominik's ear, and then the younger Mysterio addressed Rey directly, telling him he was no longer his "baby boy."

The segment ended with a close-up of Rhea Ripley, lurking in the shadows. She smirked menacingly as the screen faded to black.

What did you think of the Dominik Mysterio promo? Will he beat the Rated R Superstar? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

