WWE Superstar says he legit wet himself on live TV, reveals Vince McMahon's reaction

WWE Superstar Drake Maverick has revealed he legitimately wet his pants during Survivor Series 2018. He also revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to it as well.

Drake Maverick was the latest guest on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley to discuss his WWE career. During the interview, Maverick revealed that the incident between himself and Big Show at Survivor Series 2018 led to him shoot wetting himself because the device they set up for him to use didn't work.

"I had to shoot wet myself because the contraption broke," Drake Maverick said. "That's as far as I'll go to, one, get the job done and two, for the sake of entertainment. My boss asks me, 'I want you to urinate yourself tonight, here's how we're going to do it.' I remember Arn Anderson was my producer and he was like, 'What if this contraption doesn't work?' I'm like, 'Arn, if it doesn't work, I got this.' He's like, 'If it doesn't work, it's going to look terrible.' I'm guzzling water. Big Show grabs me. I [press the button] and nothing is happening.

"I'm like [frozen]. A lot of people, from things I've read, assume that I'm pressing a button. There's no button. I intentionally went out in gray trousers and didn't wear underwear just in case. Obviously, with any material, you don't know how thick it is and if water will show up. I'm closing my eyes and just concentrating on getting out as much tinkle as I can, but I'm also trying to make sure that the stream is going to touch the clothing. Where I'm peeing, I'm forcing the material onto myself so it will come through. It was just a trickle, but you could see it and everyone got the gist."

Drake Maverick reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him shoot wetting himself on WWE TV

When Drake Maverick got backstage, he had to explain things to Road Dogg, which got quite the reaction from Vince McMahon.

"I come backstage and Road Dogg is like, 'Can I talk to you? There something wrong with the contraption? It looked like it sucked.' 'Yes there is something wrong, it didn't work and I had to wet myself.' "Wait, did you shoot piss yourself?' 'YES!' 'AH HA! HUNTER! HE SHOOT PISSED HIMSELF! VINCE!' 'WHAT?' 'HE SHOOT PISSED HIMSELF!' 'WHAT? HA!' Usually, you go over to Vince and Hunter and you give them a handshake and thank them for allowing you to do business and things like that, but on that day, I was excused from the handshake because it was covered," Drake Maverick recalled.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of the podcast.

