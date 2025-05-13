WWE Superstar says he's retired from in-ring competition

It is often challenging for a wrestler or WWE Superstar, for that matter, to stay retired too long. Unlike many others, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has stood firm on his retirement decision.

He recently entertained the thought of facing another on-screen authority figure in WWE.

The Scrap Iron brought the curtain down on his in-ring career in 2014. Though he has donned his wrestling boots on a few occasions in the Stamford-based promotion, he has rarely gotten physical in those matches.

Last week, an Instagram user pitched the idea of Adam Pearce facing Nick Aldis in a retirement match at WrestleMania. The 46-year-old superstar responded by reiterating that he is retired from in-ring competition.

"I RETIRED IN 2014," he wrote.

Check out the screengrab of his Instagram exchange below:

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is not ruling out one last match

Adam Pearce may be retired from full-time wrestling, but he is not ruling out one last match.

Speaking on Instagram, Pearce assured his fans he would probably wrestle another match before it's all said and done.

"Uh, two answers. Short answers - Yeah, I'll probably have another wrestling match before I die. But no, I have no desire to have a full-time run, brother. Not in WWE, not in NWA, not anywhere. And even if I did, honestly, even if I did...in a month, I'm 47 years old, and that would not be good for my health. So, will I have a wrestling match sometime in my life before I hang it up for good? Yeah, obviously, I love wrestling. I love pro wrestling. I will always love pro wrestling. Will I have a run anywhere in a full-time capacity? No, no, no, no, no,no, noooooooo," he said.

Nick Aldis has previously commented on the idea of facing Adam Pearce. He certainly wouldn't mind returning to the ring if the storyline made sense.

