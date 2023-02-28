WWE Superstar says Sami Zayn was worried he would get heat for special campaign

Titus O'Neil recently revealed that Sami Zayn was worried he would get heat from people for his 'Sami For Syria' campaign.

Sami Zayn decided to start a special campaign outside of WWE called 'Sami For Syria', through which he set up a mobile medical clinic that travels from camp to camp and delivers urgent medical services free of charge to displaced civilians.

Although the initiative was well received by the public, Titus O'Neil recently revealed on Busted Open Radio that Sami thought he would get heat for it.

"Sami Zayn is one of the hottest things in pro wrestling and has been for several months. I remember Sami calling me and going, 'Hey man, I want to run something by you.' This is when he wanted to do his project in Syria. 'Do you think I would get any heat?' He ran it by me, explained everything, and asked, 'Do you think I would get any heat for doing so?'"

He continued:

"I said, 'if anybody gives you heat for trying to do something that makes a significant and positive change for something you believe in, then you don't need to be working at this company.' I've always felt that way. If you don't believe what I'm doing to help other people, not only in conjunction with our WWE community team, but separately from that, then this isn't going to be the place to work for me." [H/T Fightful]

Sami Zayn addressed the future of his storyline with The Bloodline

One of the top storylines in WWE over the past several months has been Sami Zayn's angle with The Bloodline. For several months, WWE built up the story in a slow, methodical way.

The angle has received high acclaim from fans and critics alike. After Sami Zayn's betrayal of The Bloodline, it looked like the storyline would end at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, following Elimination Chamber, Sami stated that the story is just getting started.

WWE recently released an Elimination Chamber vlog showcasing behind-the-scenes footage for the show. During the video, Sami broke character to address the future of the storyline with The Bloodline.

"Tonight is like that last little lull in the movie before that third act where things seem about as bad as they can get. The sort of protagonist in the story has been on this journey and it kinda falls flat. But that's not the end of the story, right? There's more to it. And just we gotta wait and see how that plays. Maybe it pays off in a year. Maybe it pays off in two years. This is a never-ending story. It's never the end until it's the end. Hopefully, that's a while away," he said. [27:00 - 27:30]

Last week on RAW, Sami asked Kevin Owens for help in taking down The Bloodline. However, Owens declined to team up with his former best friend. We will have to wait and see if Zayn gets Owens to team up with him.

What do you make of Sami's storyline with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes