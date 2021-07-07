WWE Superstar says a storyline with Becky Lynch would be "fantastic"

As a record-breaking RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch has made a huge impact on the modern WWE landscape. Although she hasn't wrestled on television for more than a year, reports indicate that Lynch will return to the company soon.

Monday Night RAW's Eva Marie recently named a few top stars while talking about storylines she would love to participate in somewhere down the road.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Marie revealed that she would be "more than thrilled" to enter a storyline with anyone on the WWE women's roster. She specifically named Bayley and Becky Lynch, two stars she had crossed paths with before, as well as current champions like Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

"The girls are fantastic," said Eva Marie. "To be able to jump into a storyline with Bayley again? Shoot, or, you know what, Becky Lynch too. I was in a storyline with her before I left as well from SmackDown, so to start another storyline with her would be fantastic as well. The entire division is stacked. I'd be more than thrilled to jump into a storyline with anybody. Rhea's awesome. Bianca Belair's a savage. I'm excited."

Becky Lynch and Eva Marie were supposed to fight each other back on the August 9th, 2016, edition of SmackDown. However, Marie's "wardrobe malfunction" angle prevented the match from happening. It was one of her last televised WWE appearances before she returned to RAW in 2021.

Marie has also faced Bayley in singles competition on NXT television tapings and house shows, with the latter emerging victoriously on every occasion.

Eva Marie and Rhea Ripley are currently active on the same WWE brand

While Becky Lynch is inactive on television at the moment, Bianca Belair and Bayley are feuding with each other on SmackDown. Eva Marie is part of the Red brand right now, along with WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

So out of all the names that Marie has listed above, a storyline with Ripley currently seems to be the most likely possibility.

Of course, that could all change if Becky Lynch returns to RAW soon and goes toe-to-toe with Eva Marie to make a dominant statement.

Outside the squared circle, Lynch married Seth Rollins last month. The couple have a daughter together, named Roux, who was born in December 2020.

In your opinion, which WWE Superstar should feud with Lynch upon her eventual return? Sound off in the comments section below.

