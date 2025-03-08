WWE Superstar says she and her tag team partner shouldn't be accused of the Jade Cargill attack; it's not Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

On SmackDown, Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill's attacker. This prompted a response from NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson, who asked the WWE Universe to stop accusing her and Lash Legend.

Jackson and Legend briefly feuded with Cargill and Bianca Belair when they held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The former champions successfully defended their titles against Jackson and Legend on an episode of SmackDown in 2024. They also defeated the Meta-Four duo in a four-way tag team match at Crown Jewel 2024.

On X (fka Twitter), Jackson set the record straight about being accused of attacking Jade Cargill. She posted the following message after Naomi's confession on SmackDown.

"Yall can put your assumptions bout us to rest," wrote Jackson.

Check out Jackson's post on X:

For weeks, Belair and Naomi blamed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for taking Cargill out of action. The Judgment Day duo was seen leaving the parking lot moments after The Storm was taken out.

Dutch Mantell discussed the segment between Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts about the segment between Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill from this week's WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of BroDown, he highlighted how Naomi provided a reason for the attack. He said:

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she (Jade) was in the way of her (Naomi) and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."

The segment concluded with Belair walking out on her now-former tag team partner, leading to another attack by Cargill, who took out Naomi with the Jaded. The latter two are expected to focus on their feud while The EST shifts her attention towards the Women's World Championship.

At WrestleMania 41, Belair will challenge IYO SKY for her newly won title. SKY defeated Rhea Ripley on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

