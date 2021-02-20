WWE Superstar says telling Vince McMahon he can't come to work is "extremely difficult "[Exclusive]

In his latest interview with Rick Ucchino, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his absence following WrestleMania 36, and how difficult it is to tell Vince McMahon that he is taking time off work.

"Now, we know so much more about COVID-19, we know so much more about the pandemic and everything. But at the time in March, there was a lot of uncertainty. We really didn't know what the deal was, and I had some family circumstances that, at the time, it made sense to not go in."

"Wrestlers are already hardwired not to say no, you give me a task and I'm gonna nail it, that sort of... there's a pride to the performer in that. So, anytime, you opt out of something, it's already difficult enough, and then on top of it, on the biggest stage imaginable."

"I mean, I would have trouble turning down independent bookings for 200 bucks, let alone, telling Vince McMahon, I can't come into work, it was extremely, extremely difficult for so many reasons."

Sami Zayn took time off from WWE for around six months

Sami Zayn successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36, and would later disappear from WWE TV for obvious reasons. Zayn returned to WWE in September, with his first match being a singles contest against AJ Styles. At Clash of Champions 2020, Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in a Three-Way Ladder match for the Intercontinental title.

Zayn held the belt for around three months, before dropping it to Big E on WWE SmackDown. Sami Zayn is scheduled to enter the SmackDown Elimination Chamber at the upcoming pay-per-view, and a win would guarantee him a Universal title shot against Roman Reigns on the same night.