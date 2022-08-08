WWE Superstar seemingly gets his old name back days after Triple H takes over creative

Days after Triple H took over WWE's creative, Angel seems to have gotten his full name Angel Garza back.

Last year, Angel Garza's name was shortened to 'Angel'. The WWE Universe wasn't happy with the name change and bashed the decision on social media.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement on Twitter. Around the same time, it was announced that Paul Levesque was now the head of creative for WWE. It hasn't been long since The Game took over WWE creative, and fans are already witnessing the positive effects of the same.

Angel's latest tweet suggests that he is now back to being called "Angel Garza".

"ANGEL GARZA ... back" he tweeted.

Fans have high hopes from WWE now that Triple H holds major creative pull

The Game is one of the most respected entities in the pro-wrestling business. He has done it all over the past three decades or so, is a living legend, and his work with NXT is still praised to this day.

Shortly after The Game took the helm as head of creative, fans began noticing massive changes in WWE's product. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was the first PLE under Triple H and it delivered on most fronts. The event received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe.

The most notable aspect of the show was the return of Dakota Kai, who was released by WWE in April. In the latest edition of SmackDown, released WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made their surprising returns. Additionally, WWE Superstars are now reportedly being allowed to use previously banned terms like wrestling, wrestler, and hospital.

Angel Garza is an incredibly talented athlete and has managed to hold his own on the WWE roster over the years. Under Triple H, it would be interesting to see if it benefits Garza in some form.

