"I'm notoriously difficult" - WWE Superstar seemingly send a warning to Liv Morgan ahead of their rematch after a controversial finish

Liv Morgan and Natalya are set to square off in singles competition on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of their match, The Queen of Harts took to social media to put the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion on notice.

The two women crossed paths in a Triple Threat Match involving Ronda Rousey at a WWE house show in Sacramento, California. The conclusion to the match was quite bizarre as Natalya no-sold Morgan's finisher and began visibly shouting at her.

Taking to Twitter, Nattie put Morgan on notice with a stern message:

"Now that I'm notoriously difficult and a menace to society, I get rewarded with a championship contenders match! Maybe I've been doing this wrong all along!" #SmackDown

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

The WWE Universe sent their best wishes to Natalya ahead of her match against Liv Morgan

Natalya is set to face Liv Morgan in a huge showdown on SmackDown within a few hours.

Morgan has been a popular Superstar within the WWE Universe for quite some time. However, a notable portion of fans have showcased their support for the former SmackDown Women's Champion in response to her tweet.

Check out a few tweets regarding the same below:

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank contract and earned herself a future shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

Later that night, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. Shortly afterward, Morgan made her way down to the ring and cashed in her contract on The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

Morgan rolled up Rousey for the win and in doing so, she won her first-ever singles title in WWE.

Her first title defense is set to be in a rematch against Rousey. The two women will cross paths at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. Heading into the pay-per-view, Morgan will aim to continue her momentum by beating Nattie and preventing her from earning a title match.

