WWE Superstar sends bold 2-word message ahead of first title match in 698 days

WWE has been building some massive championship matches in recent months. NXT fans are in for a treat as another major title bout was booked on Tuesday night. Blair Davenport has sent a two-word message to her opponent following the announcement.

Blair Davenport is one of the top females on the NXT brand. She recently kickstarted a rivalry with NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old teamed up with Cora Jade to face Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match. Davenport delivered the final blow to the champion in the contest. However, Jade stole the pin after Lyons dragged the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship outside the ring.

Following the episode, Davenport took to Twitter to react to the announcement of her match against Lyra Valkyria at New Year's Evil 2024. The star said she would be the new champion by the end of the upcoming spectacle.

Check out her reaction below:

"AAAAANNNDDDDD NEEEEEWWWWWWWWWW 🔝🔝🔝#WWENXT," wrote Davenport.

You can view her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

This will be Davenport's first one-on-one title match in NXT after 677 days. She last got a shot at a championship on February 3, 2022, when she faced Meiko Satamura in a Japanese Street Fight. The upstart went on to lose the match.

She was also part of a triple threat unification match for the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship. Mandy Rose won the bout at NXT Worlds Collide 2022.

Lyra Valkyria won the NXT Women's Championship from WWE star Becky Lynch.

Tiffany Stratton was being built as a strong force in NXT before she came across Becky Lynch. The Man took her insults personally and challenged her to a title match. Lynch ultimately won the NXT Women's Championship from Stratton on September 12, 2023.

The Man had a short run with the title that saw her increase the viewership of the brand. She gave a few superstars a good rub before facing off against Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc Night One.

Valkyria has defended her title in some stellar bouts since winning the championship. Her best match arguably came against RAW Superstar Xia Li. However, many fans believe she needs to gain more momentum to become a prominent star in the company.

WWE could look to keep the title on the rising star for some time. She has the potential to take down some big names, and the company has already given her a significant push by having her defeat Becky Lynch.

Do you want to see Lyra Valkyria become a big name in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.