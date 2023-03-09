WWE Superstar sends creepy message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is on the Road to WrestleMania and looking to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair next month. Ripley has been appearing on RAW and SmackDown over the past few weeks, and it appears that she has turned the head of one of WWE's creepiest superstars.

Dexter Lumis is yet to speak on WWE TV, but the former NXT Superstar has been active on social media and seems to have taken a liking to Ripley. Lumis recently shared a drawing of himself and tagged Ripley in the message, asking if she likes drawings.

"@RheaRipley_WWE do you like drawings?" tweeted Dexter.

Lumis has his ax in his hand in the image, and it appears that he could be looking to pick up some kind of storyline with The Nightmare, who is being pushed as one of the biggest stars in the company at the moment.

Rhea Ripley is fighting for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania next month

Rhea Ripley has a newfound confidence and has been pushed to the top of the women's division since joining The Judgment Day last year. The Eradicator won The Royal Rumble earlier this year and in doing so she has booked her place in the WrestleMania main event against Charlotte Flair.

The two women have collided at WrestleMania in the past, but it was with the NXT Women's Championship on the line and Flair walked out victorious. Ripley is out to prove that she isn't the same woman who was defeated by The Queen and is hoping she can overcome the 14-time Champion this time around.

Ripley is already showing that she can step up to the men on the RAW and SmackDown roster and could change the face of the women's division with a Championship around her waist.

