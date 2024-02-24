"Means everything to me" - WWE Superstar sends an emotional message after returning to the company

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez took to social media to send an emotional message ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez made her WWE return and won a Last Chance Battle Royal to qualify for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Taking to X/Twitter, Rodriguez sent out a heartfelt statement, claiming that she would be giving her best inside the Elimination Chamber.

"This means everything to me. There’s nowhere I feel better than in that ring and I’m gonna give it my all tonight!! #WWEChamber," Raquel Rodriguez shared.

What the future has in store for the 33-year-old star remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez detailed her condition in an emotional Instagram post

Following her WWE return, Raquel Rodriguez detailed her condition, which kept her away from in-ring competition for a lengthy period.

Taking to Instagram, the former Women's Tag Team Champion shared that her condition took a big hit on her "mental health."

"Being able to get back in the ring Monday meant so much to me. This has been a long couple of months. This didn’t just take a toll on my body but it took a big hit to my mental health. I isolated myself and I’m grateful I had people who love me around me to be there with me as I questioned my self worth and my future. Some blood work came back with mold and toxin poisoning that caused such a big reactions and flare up. I didn’t realize how hard it would be to work through this and not stress when it is difficult to look at yourself and not recognize what you see in the mirror," Raquel Rodriguez shared.

She went on:

"I have major respect for people struggling out there. I hope you know you’re not alone. I’ve had to change my workout routines, my diet, and really focus on a closer relationship with God. I miss tortillas, pickles, chocolate, tequila, baked goods and cheese but I know that God has a plan for me. I know that I can put my worries and trust in him and that one day I’ll be able to eat all those yummy things again. For now I’m focusing on the present and counting my blessing of getting to be in Perth Australia for the first time ever God is good."

Rodriguez will be one of the six contestants who will aim to win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match and challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

